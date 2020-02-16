TSA: Female Passenger Made Bomb Threat Before Newark Airport Landing

A plane landing at Newark Airport was met by police after a female passenger made a bomb threat in the air.

Authorities removed the woman from United Flight 2329 from Chicago after landing at 9:40 p.m. a TSA spokesperson said.

Officials swept the plane and found nothing dangerous on board. The woman was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

New York Daily News Knicks writer Stefan Bondy was on board, live-tweeting the incident.

"Update: it was a bomb threat. Don’t know why the protocol is to keep us on the plane if there’s a bomb. I’m going home." Stefan Bondy Twitter Screengrab

Passengers were allowed to disembark after about 40 minutes.

It was not clear if the woman was facing any charges.

