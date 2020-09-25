Trusty K9 Leads Paterson Police To Drug Stash, Loaded Gun

A Paterson police dog metaphorically barked up the right tree when he sniffed out a drug stash where officers also found a loaded handgun, authorities said.

Officer Novar Vidal and Simpson were checking a streetcorner for drugs late Thursday when the accomplished canine led his handler to a crawl space by a basement door on East 18th Street near Park Avenue, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

Inside police found 72 cocaine vials, nearly a half-ounce of cocaine and pot packaged in 38 baggies, four bags and 16 vials, he said.

With the drugs was a .38-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun loaded with five rounds, the director said.

It was the 142nd gun seized by Paterson police so far this year.

No arrests had been made yet, Speziale said Friday.

Vidal and Simpson are "invaluable partners" who have "removed dangerous weapons and illegal drugs from our streets,” the director said. “I am extremely proud of their abilities, synergy and hard work.”

