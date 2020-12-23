Trump Issues 26 Pardons Including One For NJ's Charles Kushner

It seems President Donald Trump understands his time in office will soon end, as he has granted clemency to 26 of his allies over the past two days.
Among them, New Jersey's Charles, the father of Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. The elder Kushner previously pleaded guilty to 16 counts of tax invasion and one for retaliating against a federal witness.
Others given pardons include Roger Stone, who was convicted of lying to Congress and Paul Manafort, Trump's 2016 campaign manager who was convicted by a jury of banking and tax crimes, and had been serving his 7.5-year sentence at home over COVID-19 fears.
On Tuesday, Trump pardoned GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter of California. The following day, he did the same for his wife, Margaret Hunter, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds.
The Trump loyalists granted clemency are:
- Alex van der Zwaan
- Alfonso Costa
- Alfred Lee Crum
- Alice Marie Johnson
- Angela Stanton
- Ariel Friedler (at the urging of former New Jersey governor Chris Christie)
- Bernard Kerik
- Blackwater Guards Evan Liberty, Nicholas Slatten, Paul Slough and Dustin Heard
- Border Patrol Agents Ignacio Ramos and Jose Compean
- Chris Collins
- Crystal Munoz
- David Safavian
- Edward J. DeBartolo Jr.
- Jon Ponder
- Judith Negron
- George Papadopoulos
- Michael Flynn
- Michael Milken
- Otis Gordon
- Paul Pogue
- Philip Esformes
- Philip Lyman
- Rod Blagojevich, former governor of Illinois
- Roger Stone
- Steve Stockman
- Susan B. Anthony
- Tynice Nichole Hall
- Weldon Angelos
Three were granted commutations.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.