Trump Issues 26 Pardons Including One For NJ's Charles Kushner

It seems President Donald Trump understands his time in office will soon end, as he has granted clemency to 26 of his allies over the past two days.

Among them, New Jersey's Charles, the father of Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. The elder Kushner previously pleaded guilty to 16 counts of tax invasion and one for retaliating against a federal witness.

Others given pardons include Roger Stone, who was convicted of lying to Congress and Paul Manafort, Trump's 2016 campaign manager who was convicted by a jury of banking and tax crimes, and had been serving his 7.5-year sentence at home over COVID-19 fears.

On Tuesday, Trump pardoned GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter of California. The following day, he did the same for his wife, Margaret Hunter, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds.

The Trump loyalists granted clemency are:

Alex van der Zwaan

Alfonso Costa

Alfred Lee Crum

Alice Marie Johnson

Angela Stanton

Ariel Friedler (at the urging of former New Jersey governor Chris Christie)

Chris Christie) Bernard Kerik

Blackwater Guards Evan Liberty, Nicholas Slatten, Paul Slough and Dustin Heard

Border Patrol Agents Ignacio Ramos and Jose Compean

Chris Collins

Crystal Munoz

David Safavian

Edward J. DeBartolo Jr.

Jon Ponder

Judith Negron

George Papadopoulos

Michael Flynn

Michael Milken

Otis Gordon

Paul Pogue

Philip Esformes

Philip Lyman

Rod Blagojevich, former governor of Illinois

Roger Stone

Steve Stockman

Susan B. Anthony

Tynice Nichole Hall

Weldon Angelos

Three were granted commutations.

