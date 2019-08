President Donald Trump will fly into Morristown Municipal Airport around 5 p.m. Friday before heading off to his Bedminster golf club, according to his public schedule.

He is expected to fly back to Washington, D.C. Sunday afternoon.

Trump has made repeated summertime visits to his New Jersey property since becoming president. He is expected back Aug. 8 for a 10-day summer vacation.

