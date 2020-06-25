Trump Coming To NJ, Exempt From 14-Day Quarantine

Despite the mandatory 14-day quarantine for New Jersey visitors coming from states with a high number of coronavirus cases, U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to come to his Bedminster golf club this weekend.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday told CNN that Trump is exempt from the order.

"There is a carve out for essential workers, and I think by any definition the President of the United States is an essential worker."

Trump is coming after holding a rally in Arizona, where a surge in virus cases has been reported.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said the president is not a civilian, making him exempt from the quarantine.

Arizona is one of the nine states that meet the criteria to require visitors to quarantine for 14 days.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.