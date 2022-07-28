Trucker Charged With Tossing Molotov Cocktails On Roof Of NJ Strip Club

A truck driver who apparently had a beef with a strip club in Lodi tossed Molotov cocktails onto the roof of the business, authorities said.

Andy Pena, 41, who lives in town was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated arson, attempting to cause widespread injury or damage and weapons possession, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced.

He was sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of July 8 at the Harem Cabaret on southbound Route 17 beneath the Route 80 overpass.

Pena “intentionally set the fire by using glass bottles as hand-thrown incendiary weapons, causing fire damage to the roof of a commercial establishment,” Musella said.

The fire flamed out on its own and time passed before someone who happened to be on the roof noticed the damage.

Lodi police were called on July 19.

“First responders arrived on scene and observed approximately three large, burned areas on the roof along with several broken glass bottles,” the prosecutor said.

The Harem bills itself as an all-nude cabaret and upscale restaurant.

