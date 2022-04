Firefighters doused a driveway SUV blaze near a Haledon grammar school before it could do further damage.

The borough's bravest responded to the Barbour Street call, up the block from the K-8 Haledon Public School, around 3:30 p.m.

They extinguished the fire within minutes while limiting damage to the homeowner's garage.

A Paterson engine was initially called to assist but was quickly released.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.