Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Special Needs HS Grad From Paramus Charged In Fake 911 Mall Shooter Call, Bogus School Threat
News

Truck Downs Wires, Closes Busy Thoroughfare In Ridgewood

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
East Glen Avenue, Ridgewood
East Glen Avenue, Ridgewood Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A truck snapped a utility pole in half, downing wires and temporarily blocking access to a Ridgewood school on Monday.

The crash occurred on East Glen Avenue near Quackenbush Place just off northbound Route 17 shortly after 9:30 a.m.

The driver wasn't injured.

Access to the nearby Glen School was temporarily cut off while repairs were being made.

Ridgewood police, firefighters and EMS responded, along with a PSE&G crew.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this report.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.