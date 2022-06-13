Truck Downs Wires, Closes Busy Thoroughfare In Ridgewood

A truck snapped a utility pole in half, downing wires and temporarily blocking access to a Ridgewood school on Monday.

The crash occurred on East Glen Avenue near Quackenbush Place just off northbound Route 17 shortly after 9:30 a.m.

The driver wasn't injured.

Access to the nearby Glen School was temporarily cut off while repairs were being made.

Ridgewood police, firefighters and EMS responded, along with a PSE&G crew.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this report.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.