Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Fort Lee Businessman Charged With Sexually Abusing Pre-Teen
News

Truck Downs Pole Off Route 80 In Hackensack

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The truck was severely damaged in the crash on Polifly Road at the corner of Mary Street in Hackensack.
The truck was severely damaged in the crash on Polifly Road at the corner of Mary Street in Hackensack. Photo Credit: HACKENSACK FD

A truck driver sustained minor injuries in a late-morning crash Wednesday in Hackensack.

Polifly Road was temporarily closed after the box truck split a utility pole that fell into the roadway off the corner of Mary Street near Route 80.

The driver was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Hackensack firefighters and police responded along with the unit from HUMC.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.