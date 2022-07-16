Troubled Teen Rescued After Tense Moments On Hackensack River

A troubled teen was quickly pulled from the Hackensack River by emergency responders before dawn Saturday.

New Milford Police Lt. Scott Petrie and Officers Jillian Agnello and Daniel O’Neill found the girl on the bridge on Old New Bridge Road around 3 a.m.

She'd been reported missing earlier, Capt. Kevin Van Saders said.

The officers were joined by a member of the Bergen County Regional Crisis Negotiation Team, New Milford firefighters, the Bergen County scuba team and River Edge police, the captain said.

They were talking with the girl when she went into and then under the water, Van Saders said.

Members of the rescue units positioned in the river below quickly got her out, he said.

An ambulance from Holy Name Medical Center took the girl to Hackensack University Medical Center, where she was treated before being released later in the day, Van Saders said.

Area police are familiar with the mid-teenage girl, who's been the subject of no fewer than three other calls over the past few months.

Last month a New Milford police officer grabbed the teen and pulled her from the railing of the same bridge.

Two months earlier, the officer's brother -- a River Edge patrolman -- a police officer dove into the river and was pulled under with the girl after she jumped in and began drowning.

SEE: Troubled Teen On Hackensack River Bridge Saved By Officer Whose Brother Recently Rescued Her

******

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You just have to dial: 988.

Or text CONNECT to 741-741. The old number still works, as well: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

You are not alone.

******

