Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Late-Night Blaze Destroys West Milford Home
News

Troubled Naked Man Runs Out Of Hackensack Cemetery

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Hackensack Cemetery
Hackensack Cemetery Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

An emotionally troubled River Edge man ran naked and bleeding from Hackensack Cemetery on Tuesday after apparently trying to dig up a grave there, authorities said.

Temperatures had barely topped freezing when a police officer working a traffic detail on Kinderkamack Road outside the Madison Arms apartment complex spotted the 31-year-old man as he emerged from behind the cemetery near the River Edge border and Route 4 shortly before 10:30 a.m., they said.

He was bleeding, apparently from digging with his hands in the cold ground, responders said.

The man was taken to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for treatment and a psychological evaluation, they said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification processed evidence.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.