Trio With Stolen Checks, IDs Flees Carlstadt Bank, Nabbed By Hasbrouck Heights PD: Police

A trio of thieves who’d been burglarizing vehicles parked outside New Jersey gyms had paper and tape covering their license plate when they tried to cash a stolen check at a Carlstadt bank, authorities said.

Were they ever in for a surprise.

The trio was still at the drive-up window when the manager of Lakeland Bank called police, Acting Police Chief Thomas Cox said.

Discovering the holder’s account frozen, the teller refused to cash the $1,300 check and the trio drove off, the chief said.

Borough police issued a Be on the Lookout (BOLO) for their blue Altima, which Hasbrouck Heights Police Lt. John Behr stopped on Springfield Avenue just off Boulevard.

The trio was taken into custody without incident, the chief said.

They were found carrying various stolen checks and identifications from different victims, presumably from the vehicle burglaries, Cox said.

The chief identified them as:

David Relford, 45, who was charged with four counts of forgery, five counts of conspiracy and two counts each of false impersonation, theft by deception and credit card crime, as well as hindering his arrest;

Danielle Miller, 30, of Parlin, who was charged with three count of conspiracy, along with false impersonation, forgery, credit card theft, hindering and minor drug paraphernalia possession;

Cynthia Tipaldo, 25, of Carteret, who was charged with two counts of forgery, as well as theft by deception. She was also wanted on a warrant out of Montclair, jail records show.

All three were sent to the Bergen County Jail. Both women were later released pending court action. Relford was taken into custody by US Marshals for an undisclosed reason, records show.

Cox thanked Hasbrouck Heights police for their assistance.

