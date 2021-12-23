Trio Of $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In NJ

Three Powerball tickets each good for $50,000 were sold in New Jersey.

The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Wednesday, Dec. 22, drawing.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Bergen County: Quick Chek #101, 40 Route 17 North, Ramsey;

Camden County: B-Corner Food Mart, 118 Clements Bridge Road, Barrington; and

Passaic County: Quick Chek #110, 2333 Hamburg Turnpike, Wayne.

The winning numbers were 07, 16, 19, 48, and 68. The Red Power Ball number was 15. The Power Play was 2X.

There were 32,994 other New Jersey players who took home an estimated $167,043 in prizes ranging from $4 to $200. The Powerball jackpot rolls to $400 million for the Saturday, Dec. 25, drawing.

Double Play Results

The Double Play drawing is an additional drawing for players who opted-in to the Double Play feature on their tickets. The Double Play drawing results for the Wednesday, December 22, drawing were: 04, 25, 49, 59, and 61. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 11.

