Trio Charged With Helping Bergen Instagram Celeb Kidnap, Terrorize Man Who Trashed Him Online

Authorities on Friday captured a third accused accomplice of an Instagram influencer who they said kidnapped a man in Bergen County, stripped him naked and held a machete to his neck while threatening to kill him if he didn’t remove negative social media posts.

Alaziz Dalmida, 21, was the last piece of a puzzle involving “Jay Mazini” – real name Jebara J. Igbara – authorities said.

Igbara, 25, of Edgewater had claimed a net worth of $33 million while cultivating a reputation for distributing stacks of cash to random people in New York.

That was before federal authorities in Brooklyn charged him last month with scamming four of his nearly 1 million followers out of more than $2 million in Bitcoin in exchange for worthless wire transfers.

Igbarra had also been arrested in Garfield in February and spent 10 days in the Bergen County Jail for driving while suspended, records show.

Igbarra was back behind the wheel of his white 2020 Land Rover on March 15 when he picked up the victim at the 7-Eleven on Palisade Avenue in Fort Lee on the pretense of wanting to talk over coffee, authorities said.

The 25-year-old victim, who’d apparently trashed him online, apparently got hinky when two of Igbarra's associates got into the SUV, a complaint on file in Superior Court in Hackensack says.

So he got out and sped off.

The crew chased down the victim, who was then beaten and shoved into Igbarra's Land Rover, the complaint says.

“Stripping [the victim] naked and holding a machete to [his] neck,” they told the man to remove the negative social media postings and threatened to kill him if went to the authorities, it says.

They also said a video of the kidnapping would be released to social media if the victim didn’t do what he was told, according to the complaint. Then they dropped him off with his things in the city of Passaic.

The victim was hospitalized with a concussion, a swollen eye, a left ankle injury and various other bumps, cuts and bruises, authorities said.

Two days later, Musella’s detectives and Fort Lee police -- assisted by a Bergen County Regional SWAT team -- arrested Igbara two days, the prosecutor said.

He was charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, endangering an injured victim, weapons possession and luring, among other offenses.

Meanwhile, authorities searched for his alleged accomplices.

On April 14, they nabbed Ishimeer Allen, 22, of Paterson and Rami Aljibawi, 37, of Clifton, Musella said. Both joined Igbara in the Bergen County Jail.

Then, on Friday, Dalmida was arrested at his Newark home, the prosecutor announced.

Allen, Aljibawi and Dalmida are each charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and weapons counts, among other offenses. Aljibawi was also charged with money laundering.

A judge ordered Allen released on Thursday, nearly a week after his arrest. Meanwhile, Igbara, Dalmida and Aljibawi remained held Friday in the county lockup.

The FBI also placed a detainer on Igbara just in case a local judge releases him under bail reform. His Instagram account has also been deleted.

Musella thanked Fort Lee, Clifton and Newark police, the Bergen County Regional SWAT Team and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office for their work on the case.

