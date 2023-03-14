Trio Charged In Kidnapping, Execution Of NJ Man Alongside Route 80: Police

Three Newark men have been charged with kidnapping a man before shooting him and leaving him for dead along Route 80, authorities announced.

Mustafa Manns, 28, William Dixon, 24, and Nishir Rios-Figueroa, 30, have been arrested in the Aug. 18, 2022 death of 27-year-old Quadree Burch, also of Newark, New Jersey State Police announced on Tuesday, March 14.

On Aug. 18, 2022, at 12:26 p.m., troopers from Troop “B” Hope Station responded to the report of human remains found by a New Jersey Department of Transportation employee who was cutting grass on Interstate 80 eastbound near milepost 16.6.

The remains were identified as those of Burch, who had been reported missing on Aug. 9, 2022.

Manns, Dixon, and Rios-Figueroa kidnapped Burch and drove him to Allamuchy Township where he was shot and killed on the side of Interstate 80, police said.

Rios-Figueroa was serving time in Westchester County, NY, for auto theft, police said. He is awaiting extradition back to New Jersey.

Dixon has been in the Essex County Jail since Aug. 24, 2022, for allegedly threatening two associates of Quadree Burch, State Police said.

Manns is being held in Warren County Jail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.