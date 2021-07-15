Contact Us
Trio Arrested In 10-Year-Old Girl's Drive-By Shooting Death, South Jersey Prosecutor Says

Shooting victim Jasayde Holder
Shooting victim Jasayde Holder Photo Credit: Provided

Three suspects from South Jersey have been arrested in connection with the fatal Fourth of July shooting of a 10-year-old girl, authorities said.

Two of the three suspects also were charged for their alleged roles in a separate shooting earlier Sunday night on Francine Drive in Vineland, according to the Cumberland County prosecutor.

Jasayde Holder, 10, was later shot on the 700 block of West Earl Drive, also in Vineland, and later died of her injuries, Prosecutor Jennifer McRae-Webb said on Thursday.

All three suspects were charged with multiple criminal offenses in connection with Jasayde's death, McRae-Webb said. They are:

  • Xavier L. Bogan, 20, of Seeley Cohansey Road in Upper Deerfield Township for first-degree murder;
  • William L. Harris, 28, of Montrose Street in Vineland for first-degree murder, and; 
  • Karonjah N. Witt, 28, of New Magnolia Road, also in Vineland for first-degree conspiracy to commit murder. 

The suspects also were charged with multiple weapons and assault offenses, the prosecutor said. 

Prosecutors were filing motions for pre-trial detention of the suspects.

