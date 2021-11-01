TRICK-OR-TREAT DRIVE-BY: Kids, Parents Shot With Air Soft Gun In Elmwood Park

Contact Us
Jerry DeMarco
Photo Credit: Andy Holmes on Unsplash

Five Elmwood Park kids and two parents out trick-or-treating Sunday night were shot with pellet guns from a passing vehicle, authorities said.

The attackers emerged from the moon roof and two side windows of a black Nissan that pulled up to the group on Gilbert Avenue between Mola Boulevard and East 54th Street around 8:15 p.m., Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

One of them then began firing an airsoft gun at them, he said.

All seven victims refused medical treatment after being struck on various parts of their bodies, the chief said.

Police saturated the area searching for those responsible, with negative results. A description of the vehicle was broadcast to surrounding towns and a Be On The Lookout was issued. 

Airsoft guns fire light plastic pellets that ordinarily don't cause much harm -- unless someone is shot in the eye.

The pellets from Sunday night's incident were recovered, Foligno said.

Anyone who might have seen something, or has information that can help police identify those responsible, is asked to call Elmwood Park police: (201) 796-0700.

