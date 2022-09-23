Tri-State Tour Company Founder Gets 7 Years, No Parole, In Child Porn Case

A tri-state nature tour company founder from North Jersey was sentenced to a plea-bargained seven years in federal prison for collecting hundreds of child porn images.

Vaughn Tiedeman -- whose Living Adventure Tours operates in the Garden State, New York and Pennsylvania -- must serve out the entire term because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

He'll also remain under supervised release for 10 years under the sentence imposed by U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton in Newark on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Special agents of the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) arrested Tiedeman, 49, on child porn trafficking charges in early 2019. He has remained in federal custody since then.

The West Milford, NJ, resident “downloaded and possessed more than 600 images of child sexual abuse, including images of young children and depictions of violence” between July 2018 and January 2019, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said.

Rather than risk conviction at a trial, Tiedman took a deal from the government, pleading guilty in November 2021 to receiving and possessing the images.

Sellinger credited HSI special agents with the investigation leading to the guilty plea and sentencing, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sarah A. Sulkowski of his Violent Crime Unit and Francesca Liquori, chief of the Narcotics/Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force Unit in Newark.

Based in Lake Hopatcong, Living Adventure Tours offers biking, hiking, kayaking and snowshoe tours, with transportation equipment and guide services, in the three states.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.