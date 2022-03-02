Trenton Police Car Firebomber Gets 2½ Years Without Parole In Federal Prison

The last of four men who admitted torching a police car during a riot following a civil rights protest in Trenton was sentenced to 2½ years in federal prison.

Earlja J. Dudley, 28, of Trenton, will have to serve just about all of the plea-bargained sentence handed down Wednesday, March 2, because there’s no parole in the federal prison system.

Surveillance and bystander video showed Dudley and another man opening the vehicle’s hood and igniting an engine fire during the unrest on May 31, 2020, following what had been a peaceful day of protest over the death of George Floyd, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

In the video, Dudley is wearing a tank top and baseball cap with the Roman numerals “XIV” in red lettering, along with distinctive green, black and white sneakers, he said.

Investigators found other photos of Dudley on social media wearing the same cap, tank top and sneakers, the U.S. attorney said.

A protest was peaceful earlier in the day. Later, a riot erupted on East State Street in downtown Trenton, with vandals smashing storefronts, looting and destroying several police vehicles.

Federal authorities charged Dudley with “attempting to damage or destroy by fire a vehicle owned or possessed by an institution receiving federal financial assistance,” as well as “attempting to damage or destroy by fire a vehicle used in and affecting interstate commerce.”

Rather than face trial, he took a deal from the government, pleading guilty in U.S. District Court in Trenton last July to interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti sentenced Dudley via videoconference from Trenton on Wednesday to three years of supervised release in exchange for last year’s guilty plea to attempting to obstruct, impede, or interfere with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder affecting commerce.

Dudley became the third of four men sentenced for the attack.

Killian F Melecio was sentenced last June to a plea-bargained 28 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release.

Justin D. Spry was sentenced last year to two years in a federal penitentiary along with three years of supervised release.

Kadeem A. Dockery pleaded guilty last May and is awaiting sentencing. He’s also facing state charges of throwing another firebomb at New Jersey State Police troopers during the riot.

Investigators identified Melecio and Dockery through “distinctive tattoos” seen on video.

Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI and task force officers of the Joint Terrorism Task Force in Newark with the investigation leading to the arrests, pleas and sentences.

He also thanked Trenton officers and State Police troopers, as well as members of the state Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness and New Jersey Department of Corrections.

Handling the case for the government is Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alexander E. Ramey and Michelle Gasparian of Sellinger’s Criminal Division in Trenton.

