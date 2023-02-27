Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Convicted NJ Sex Offender Charged With Trafficking Child Porn
News

Tree Service Crane Topples, Dangles In Bergen Neighborhood

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Roosevelt Street in Cresskill: Crane from O'Brother Tree Service of Bergenfield tips.
Roosevelt Street in Cresskill: Crane from O'Brother Tree Service of Bergenfield tips. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A tree service crane tipped and was suspended in the air late Monday morning during a residential job n Cresskill.

No injuries were immediately reported in the mishap, which left the entire cab and flatbed of the O'Brother Tree Service of Bergenfield crane dangling precariously on power lines between single-family homes on dead-ended Roosevelt Street near Lexington Avenue.

Two heavy-duty wreckers were brought to the scene to right the rig. Surrounding homes were also evacuated as a precaution.

Cresskill police and firefighters were among the first responders, along with a crew from Orange and Rockland Utilities.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.