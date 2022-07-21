Traveler Caught Trying To Bring Loaded Gun Aboard JFK Flight, TSA Says

A traveler was arrested at JFK Airport when he tried to bring a loaded gun onto a plane, authorities said.

A TSA officer spotted the handgun on the checkpoint X-ray machine’s monitor after the Yonkers resident placed his belongings on the conveyor belt at the Queens airport security checkpoint on Wednesday, TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said.

Port Authority police were summoned, seized the 9mm handgun -- which was loaded with seven bullets -- and arrested the man on a weapons charge, Farbstein said.

Passengers can travel with firearms only in checked baggage and if they're properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter, Farbstein said.

Firearms must be unloaded in a hard-sided locked case that's packed separately from ammunition, she said.

The locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website: Transporting Firearms and Ammunition (TSA.gov)

Or watch this video:

Civil fines exceed $13,000 per violation.

This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits.

If a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck®, that individual will lose the privilege.

You can find the penalties here: Civil Enforcement (TSA.gov)

