Trash-Toting Tractor-Trailer Tips On Route 46 Ramp

A trash-hauling tractor-trailer tipped Friday on the Route 46 ramp to the New Jersey Turnpike and Route 80 in Ridgefield Park.
The driver escaped serious injury, responders said.
Heavy wreckers were needed to right the rig, which dumped its load on the side of the roadway.
The westbound ramp from Route 46 was closed while workers offloaded the trash into a roll-off dumpster and heavy-duty wreckers righted and removed the rig.
Westbound traffic was backed up for miles.
