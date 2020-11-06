Trash-Toting Tractor-Trailer Tips On Route 46 Ramp

A trash-hauling tractor-trailer tipped Friday on the Route 46 ramp to the New Jersey Turnpike and Route 80 in Ridgefield Park.

The driver escaped serious injury, responders said.

Heavy wreckers were needed to right the rig, which dumped its load on the side of the roadway.

Landfill Jerry DeMarco

The westbound ramp from Route 46 was closed while workers offloaded the trash into a roll-off dumpster and heavy-duty wreckers righted and removed the rig.

Westbound traffic was backed up for miles.

Westbound Route 46 traffic stretched for miles as heavy-duty wreckers righted the rig on the ramp to Route 80 and the NJ Turnpike in Ridgefield Park. Robin Jacobsen-Kelly for DAILY VOICE

