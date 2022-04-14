Transgender Inmate Impregnates 2 Prisoners At Edna Mahan: Report

Two prisoners at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility are pregnant with the babies of a transgender inmate whom they had consensual sexual relations with, NJ Advance Media reports.

A policy allowing prisoners to be housed in line with their gender identity was enacted last year as part of a settlement agreement for a suit filed by a woman who was forced to live in a men's prison for 18 months.

Edna Mahan reportedly houses 27 transgender inmates, NJ.com says. DOC officials declined to comment on disciplinary actions and housing decisions.

The prison became the center of an investigation in the last year due to a series of sexual abuse charges among guards.

Fifteen prison officers were slapped with criminal charges last year for assaulting prisoners, prompting Gov. Phil Murphy to announce he'd be closing the facility. DOC Commissioner Marcus Hicks was subsequently forced to resign.

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.