Train Service In NW Bergen Disrupted By Man Standing On Tracks

Commuter rail service was disrupted in northwest Bergen County after a man stood on the tracks Wednesday afternoon and refused to move, authorities said.

Police were called as NJ TRANSIT diverted at least two trains around the man, who parked himself between the Ho-Ho-Kus and Waldwick stations around 3:30 p.m.

The man finally relented and walked to the Ho-Ho-Kus station at Brookside Avenue and 1st Street, where he was taken into custody.

Ho-Ho-Kus police charged him with minor drug possession before turning him over to NJ TRANSIT police.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this account.

