Train Kept Rollin': Coupe Struck At Glen Rock RR Crossing

Jerry DeMarco
The driver wasn't injured in the commuter train mishap in Glen Rock. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A New Jersey Transit train clipped a coupe whose driver pulled too close to a Glen Rock crossing Tuesday morning.

The driver wasn't injured after the last car of the Hoboken-bound Bergen Line train struck the front of his eastbound Honda Civic, ripping off its bumper, shortly before 7:30 a.m.

The train kept rolling.

A tow truck removed the seriously damaged vehicle.

NJ Transit police were investigating. Witnesses include a borough DPW worker.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

