Trailblazing Jersey City Deputy Chief Makes History Again

A firefighter in Jersey City has become the highest-ranked woman statewide, city officials said.

Constance Zappella, 43, was sworn in as deputy chief on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Jersey City Mayor Steven M. Fulop joined Public Safety Director James Shea and Fire Chief Steven McGill to promote Zappella and three other Deputy Chiefs during a ceremony at City Hall

“She is a true trailblazer and an inspiration to our youth in Jersey City and beyond,” Fulop said in a statement. “Congratulations to all four of our new Deputy Chiefs who have worked very hard over the past two decades to support one another and keep our community safe.”

Born and raised in Jersey City, Zappella has deep roots in the community where she most recently worked as battalion chief in the Greenville neighborhood.

“I am no longer the young girl who sought to change a century of outdated tradition, Zappella said in a statement. "I am now humbled and honored to serve as the highest-ranking professional female fire officer in the state and city where I was born and raised,”

As the first female firefighter to join the Jersey City Fire Department in 2003, Zappella has been a pioneer from the start of her career. She became the city’s first female captain in 2011 and first female battalion chief in 2017.

“The difference between my success and failure is the network of people I built who supported me throughout my journey," Zappella said.

There are 17 women serving in the Jersey City Fire Department, including Constance Zappella’s younger sister, Francesca, a former police officer who was sworn in two years ago.

Zappella was one of four firefighters promoted to deputy chief on Tuesday, along with Joseph Altomonte, Loren Hart and Shawn O’Connor.

Mayor Fulop wrote on Twitter that Jersey City has more than 700 firefighters. "it’s a demanding job physically/mentally (and) she has been a top performer," Fulop said.

