‘Tragic:’ Support Surges For Family Of Beloved Morris County Dad After Fatal Accident

Support is surging for the family of a beloved Morris County father of two who died several days after a tragic accident.

Pasquale Barbato, 54, suffered a “tragic accident” on Oct. 29 and died Nov. 2 at Morristown Medical Center, according to a GoFundMe created for his final expenses.

Specific details surrounding Barbato’s death were unclear.

Born in Naples, Italy, Barbato moved to Orange, NJ at the age of six before settling in Randolph in 1991, his obituary says.

Barbato worked at Standard Tile in Succasunna for 35 years and was a member of Resurrection Parish in Randolph, his memorial says.

Barbato was remembered as a loyal friend and companion who brought joy to each and every person around him.

“For me, he has been more than a co-worker but one of my very best friends,” writes fundraiser creator Brandon Curtis. “The amount of smiles and laughter we have brought one another in our time together is immeasurable. The void he leaves behind at both our company and in my heart is indescribable.”

Several of Barbato’s grief-stricken friends took to social media to express their sincere condolences, including singer, actor and author Bobby Rydell.

More than $25,600 had been raised as of Friday on the GoFundMe, putting the family more than halfway toward the campaign's $50,000 goal in just two days.

Barbato is survived by his wife, Sonia Barbato; sons, Pat and Joseph Barbato; mother, Concetta Barbato; sister, Teresa Barbato; brother, Salvatore Barbato, as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Barbato’s visitation will be held Nov. 5 at Tuttle Funeral Home in Randolph.

“Pasquale always had a smile on his face, loved to take pictures, and loved his loyal dog ‘Rocky,’” reads his memorial.

“Above all, Pasquale was a devoted member to his community, family, and friends.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘The Memory Of Pasquale Barbato’ on GoFundMe.

