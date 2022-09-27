Traffic Stop: $51,000 Seized By Bergen Prosecutor's Detectives

A Queens motorist had $51,154 in suspicious cash in his vehicle when he was stopped by Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives, authorities said.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Peng Cheng, 33, who lives just off the Grand Central Parkway in Flushing, was stopped by members of his Narcotic Task Force in an undisclosed Ridgefield location.

The investigators charged Cheng with money laundering after they found – and seized – the cash, the prosecutor said.

They released him pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, Musella said.

Meanwhile, his office petitioned a judge to allow the department to keep the cash.

