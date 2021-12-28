Tractor-Trailer Topples Two Poles On Route 46, KOs Power To Teterboro Muni Building

A tractor-trailer downed two utility poles -- and with them two transformers -- Tuesday morning outside the Teterboro Municipal Building on westbound Route 46.

Utility workers said they expect power to the building to remain out for the day and that it would likely be "well into the evening" before their work is completed, authorities said.

The driver got out under his own steam and was OK following the early-morning crash across from Teterboro Airport, responders said.

The cause wasn't immediately determined.

Moonachie police were investigating.

