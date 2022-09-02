Tractor-Trailer Topples Light Pole Outside Glen Rock Supermarket

No one was injured when a tractor-trailer took down a light pole and got stuck on a concrete stanchion in the parking lot of a Glen Rock supermarket.

Glen Rock firefighters and members of the Fair Lawn Rescue Squad tended to a substantial oil spill from the mishap at the Super Fresh on Lincoln Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9.

The driver of the rig from Allentown, PA waited for his company to send a heavy-duty wrecker to remove it.

Glen Rock police also responded.

