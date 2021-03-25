Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Tractor-Trailer Tips On Rt 46 Carrying Thousands Of Pounds Of Bananas

Jerry DeMarco
A cleanup was required after a tractor-trailer toting thousands of pounds of bananas tipped over the Route 46 (Routes 1&9) median Thursday near the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee.

Only it wasn’t the fruit that spilled. It was a large amount of fuel from the saddle tanks.

The highway was closed in both directions following the 11:30 a.m. crash.

The driver was climbing the incline that leads toward the GWB between the Wendy's on one side and Plaza West below the other when the mishap occurred.

The cargo had to be off-loaded onto another trailer following the mishap on Route 46 in Fort Lee.

A Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit joined Fort Lee police and firefighters at the scene. The state Department of Environmental Protection also was notified.

Of bananas.

