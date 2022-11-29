Tractor Goes Up In Flames On Route 287

A driver bailed out before his tractor went up in flames Tuesday afternoon on Route 287, responders said.
Local police and then firefighters found the trailer-less rig fully involved at mile marker 65.3 on the highway's southbound side in Mahwah shortly after 3:30 p.m. Nov. 29.
Mahwah's finest quickly doused the flames.
New Jersey State Police are investigating.
