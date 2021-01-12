Toys 'R' Us Makes Comeback With Opening Of US Flagship Store In NJ

National toy retailer Toys ’R’ Us is making a surprise comeback with the opening of a massive two-story flagship store in the Garden State’s renowned American Dream Mall.

The brand’s very first flagship store comprises 20,000 square feet and will be “reminiscent of the beloved toy store customers know and love,” officials said.

In addition to featuring a massive selection of toys of all types, the store allows visitors to watch interactive experiences and enjoy product demonstrations.

Meawhile, younger guests can meet Geoffrey the Giraffe and fill up at the beloved mascot’s branded cafe before taking a tumble down the store’s two-story slide — but not necessarily in that order.

"American Dream is a one-of-a-kind unrivaled retail center featuring massive entertainment experiences that make it an ideal destination for families,” said Yehuda Shmidman, WHP Global and Toys ’R’ Us Chairman and CEO. “Debuting our first Toys ’R’ Us flagship here is a no-brainer.”

The store is expected to open in mid-December.

“This powerful brand is the perfect addition to American Dream's all-star lineup of entertainment properties and attractions,” said Don Ghermezian, CEO of American Dream. “We're thrilled to partner with WHP Global and Toys ’R’ Us to bring this project to life."

