Town By Town Guide To The MVC: Here's Which NJ Agency To Visit For Every Transaction

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission to do some restructuring.

Set to open June 29, all centers are designated for different transactions -- many for licensing, some for vehicles and other regional. This means certain transactions can only be conducted at certain agencies.

Licensing centers offer license and ID transactions as well as driver testing. Vehicle Centers offer registration, title, and license plate transactions.

Here is the town-by-town guide you can use to determine which agency to visit to conduct your transaction.

Face coverings are required at all centers.

Road testing will re-start on June 29. If your road test appointment was canceled during the COVID emergency, you should receive a letter from MVC with a special link to reschedule, the agency said. Otherwise, you can make an appointment on the MVC website.

Many transactions can now be conducted online. Check the MVC's online services page to see if you can skip the trip.

