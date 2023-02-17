Towering Burglar Breaks Into Same Edgewater Business A Second Time, Police Charge

A North Bergen ex-con gave new meaning to the term “repeat offender” when he burglarized a business in Edgewater that he’d been busted for breaking into just weeks earlier, authorities said.

Richard C. Medina, 57, took an undisclosed amount of cash from the Edgewater Plaza business at 725 River Road after breaking the glass of a side door shortly before 1:30 a.m. Jan. 22, Police Chief Donald Martin said.

Detectives who reviewed security video instantly recognized him, the chief said.

They’d arrested the 6-foot-5-inch repeat offender for burglarizing the same business last Dec. 30, he said.

Medina was already known to police, having been arrested numerous times over the past 20 years in various East Bergen and Hudson County towns, mostly for drug-related burglaries and thefts.

They charged him on Thursday, Feb. 16, with burglary, theft and criminal mischief in connection with the January break-in on River Road, then sent him to the Bergen County Jail.

Medina remained there on Friday while awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

