Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Total COVID-19 Cases Per Bergen County Town

Cecilia Levine
Holy Name Health nurse Laura Elia and Chief of Thoracic Surgery Dr. Ignatios Zairis performed high-risk procedures on many critically ill COVID-19 patients to help save their lives.
Bergen County had more than 20,552 coronavirus cases as of Tuesday morning and since the onset of the pandemic in March, the state's health department reports (scroll down for town-by-town breakdown).

There were 182,614 total cases in New Jersey including 13,944 deaths. 

Hackensack, Paramus and Teaneck -- once the epicenter of the outbreak -- had the most cases: 1,397, 1,158 and 1,111, respectfully.

"We have sadly lost 1,785 and offer condolences to their loved ones," County Executive Jim Tedesco said. "We continue to grieve as a community for the precious lives lost."

Several outbreaks among teens have been reported in the last four weeks, the most recent one being among a group of nearly 20 individuals in Cresskill.

The numbers are reported by the State Department of Health’s Communicable Disease Reporting and Surveillance System (CDRSS) and reflect a cumulative counts of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases (* denotes municipality contracts with the Bergen County Health Department).

  • *Allendale: 121
  • *Alpine: 25
  • Bergenfield: 864
  • Bogota: 185
  • Carlstadt: 104
  • *Cliffside Park: 515
  • Closter: 93
  • *Cresskill: 137
  • *Demarest: 53
  • *Dumont: 329
  • *East Rutherford: 155
  • *Edgewater: 169
  • *Elmwood Park: 582
  • Emerson: 256
  • Englewood: 822
  • Englewood Cliffs: 63
  • Fair Lawn: 656
  • *Fairview: 396
  • Fort Lee: 524
  • *Franklin Lakes: 171
  • Garfield: 844
  • *Glen Rock: 124
  • Hackensack: 1,397
  • *Harrington Park: 40
  • Hasbrouck Heights: 218
  • *Haworth: 45
  • Hillsdale: 148
  • Ho-Ho-Kus: 51
  • Leonia: 130
  • *Little Ferry: 204
  • *Lodi: 714
  • *Lyndhurst: 414
  • Mahwah: 281
  • *Maywood: 256
  • Midland Park: 95
  • Montvale: 81
  • *Moonachie: 81
  • New Milford: 476
  • *North Arlington: 302
  • *Northvale: 68
  • *Norwood: 142
  • *Oakland: 246
  • Old Tappan: 71
  • *Oradell: 202
  • Palisades Park: 280
  • Paramus: 1,158
  • *Park Ridge: 195
  • Ramsey: 142
  • Ridgefield: 208
  • Ridgefield Park: 275
  • Ridgewood: 324
  • River Edge: 160
  • River Vale: 121
  • *Rochelle Park: 204
  • *Rockleigh: 138
  • *Rutherford: 225
  • *Saddle Brook: 321
  • Saddle River: 94
  • *South Hackensack: 67
  • Teaneck: 1,111
  • Tenafly: 175
  • *Teterboro: 6
  • *Upper Saddle River: 55
  • Wallington: 179
  • Washington Township: 110
  • Westwood: 240
  • *Woodcliff Lake: 174
  • *Wood-Ridge: 154
  • *Wyckoff: 368
  • Bergen County - No Town Attribution: 1,016

Twenty-eight long term care facilities in Bergen County reported at least one active, presumptive case, the state's health department says.

According to the New Jersey Health Department, 66 longterm care facilities had COVID-19 outbreaks. Approximately 3,330 were residents of longterm care facilities, and 1,770 were longterm care facility staff, the NJDOH said.

There were 94 resident deaths and 11 staff deaths.

