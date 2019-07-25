Top-Tier Lottery Scratch-Offs Sold At These 12 North Jersey Retailers

Several North Jersey retailers sold top-tier New Jersey Lottery scratch-off tickets.

Players claimed more than $101.9 million in prizes last month.

Below is a listing of the top prizes over $10,000 won for the month, sold at a dozen retailers in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic and Essex counties.

BERGEN COUNTY:

Harrington News, Harrington Park: $250,000 Crossword

Quick Mart, Franklin Turnpike, Mahwah: $20,000 Crossword

Xtra-Tel, Fairview: $10,000 Bonus

ESSEX COUNTY:

Crosstown Liquors, Newark: $100,000 Bingo Bonus Square

QuickChek, Springfield Avenue, Maplewood: $200,000 Diamonds and Dollars

HUDSON COUNTY:

Extra Grocery and Deli, Kearny: $200,000 Lucky Times 20

J&L $.99 Cents and Up, Jersey City: $20,000 Quick $50s

Prime Corner, Hoboken: $20,000 Crossword

MORRIS COUNTY:

7-Eleven, Route 46, Rockaway: $200,000 Lady Luck Bonus

PASSAIC COUNTY:

Dave's Variety, Clifton: $20,000 Crossword

The Greeting Place, Clifton: $10,000 Bonus

SUSSEX COUNTY:

7-Eleven, Pine Cone Lane, Sparta: $20,000 Summer Lucky Times 10

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.