Three JetBlue planes will take flight over New York City Thursday evening to salute healthcare workers on the frontlines of coronavirus.

The planes will start at JFK Airport and fly over Manhattan, Queens and the Bronx at approximately 7 p.m.

The flight path will overlap with part of the route taken by the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds that took flight last week .

