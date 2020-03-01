A company that makes meals and snacks for toddlers is recalling a product that it says contains egg and wheat, federal authorities announced Friday.

About 200 pounds of the Little Dish meal “FRESH FOOD FOR KIDS: Lentils & Beef with Vegetables for Toddlers,” with a best buy date of 1/10/20, was sold over the Internet and shipped to customers in Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C., the government said.

The problem was discovered when the maker, Kettle Cuisine Midco, of Lynn, Mass, “received a complaint from a consumer who reported finding noodles in their lentil and beef soup,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said Friday.

“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products,” FSIS noted.

Still, the agency said, it was “concerned that some product could be in consumers’ refrigerators.”

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them,” the service earned. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

“Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Recalled by, the products bear the establishment number “EST.18468” inside the USDA mark of inspection, FSIS said.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls .

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Jessica Stasinos, Executive Assistant for Kettle Cuisine Midco, LLC, at (617) 409-1293 .

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline ( 1-888-674-6854 ) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov .

You can report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product to an online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System that can be accessed at any hour: https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/ .

