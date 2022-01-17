Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Tipster Lead Mahwah PD To Meth, GHB Operation

Jerry DeMarco
INSET: Douglas Panessa
INSET: Douglas Panessa Photo Credit: MAHWAH PD (INSET) / Jerry DeMarco (MAIN PHOTO)

An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a Mahwah man and the seizure of meth, GHB and packaging materials from his condo, authorities said.

Detectives confirmed the information, established probable cause and obtained a warrant executed with members of the department's Patrol Services Unit at the Indian Ridge condo off Hilltop Road early Friday afternoon following a months-long investigation, Capt. Guido Bussinelli said.

Douglas Panessa, 46, who lives there alone, was arrested and charged with several drug possession counts, in addition to possession of drug paraphernalia, the captain said.Panessa was sent to the Bergen County Jail before being released on Sunday pending further court action, records show.

Detective Lt. Kevin Hebert supervised the warrant search, which included Detective Sgt. Eric Larsen, Sgt. Kevin Tielemans, Detective Christopher Fasulo, Detective Timothy Letavish, Officer John Rodriguez, Officer Joseph Alvarez and Officer Thomas Panelas, said Bussinelli, who commands the MPD Investigative Division.

He also commended "the citizen who came forward with the crime tip information" and urged others to contact the Mahwah Police Department. HERE'S HOW: mahwahpd.org/crime-tips.

