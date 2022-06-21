Tipped Load Of Frozen Food Closes Flyover At NJ/NY Border For Hours, Second Crash Of Morning

UPDATE: An early-morning tractor-trailer crash kept a notorious stretch of highway at the New Jersey/New York border closed for hours Tuesday.

The driver told police that his load of frozen food shifted and the rig tipped on the flyover where Routes 17 and 287 meet in Mahwah around 7:30 a.m. He was uninjured.

The flyover connection has been a constant nightmare and headache for motorists as well as emergency responders for years.

This time, the road remained closed at that point as noon approached. Traffic, meanwhile, was backed up for miles.

It was the second tractor-trailer crash of the morning in the area.

Around 4 p.m., a box truck driver had pulled onto the side of the road to grab breakfast just down the road on Route 17 in Saddle River when a FedEx tractor-trailer clipped his vehicle and overturned, responders said.

That driver required medical attention after complaining of shoulder pain, they said, adding that the box truck driver wasn't injured.

The highway was initially closed before a single lane of traffic was allowed to get by.

Heavy-duty wreckers were needed to remove both tractor-trailers.

