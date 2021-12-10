Contact Us
Breaking News: PA Kidnapping Suspect Arrested In Holland Tunnel, Victim Hospitalized After Near Abduction
TikTok Video Shows Arrest Of Philly Fans For Alleged Bathroom Sex During Panthers Game

Cecilia Levine
A TikTok video that captured authorities placing the pair in handcuffs had more than 11.1 million views as of Tuesday morning. Photo Credit: TikTok user Hickleberry_

They were riled up alright, but maybe not for the team they came to root for.

A pair of Philadelphia Eagles fans were taken into custody for allegedly having sex in the bathroom during Sunday's Eagles-Panthers game at Carolina’s Bank of America Stadium, TMZ reports.

Officers were dispatched to the men's bathroom at the stadium, but it was not clear what the couple was doing in the stall.

The couple was escorted out of the venue. It was also not clear if any charges were filed.

