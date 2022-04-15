TikTok Lurkers Split On New Profile Views Feature

Bing bong! TikTok has rolled out a brand new feature that allows users to see who viewed their profile.

Some say it's disgusting. Others? GIVE IT TO ME NOW.

After months of hearsay circulating on the app, the video-sharing app rolled out the feature that allows users to see who visited their profile.

The catch? Both users have to have the featured turned on in order to see and be seen.

Head to settings, privacy, and then scroll all the way down to profile views.

Maybe it will spark a new fire.

Or maybe will it completely expose the lurkers?

Others are just grateful that the feature hasn't made its way to other social platforms... yet.

If you want to test it out, Daily Voice has turned on the feature. Come spy on us, we won't say a word.

