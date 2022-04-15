Three-Year-Old's Baltimore Mattress Fire Homicide Could Be 'Ritualistic Killing': Report

The homicide of a 3-year-old child in a Southwest Baltimore house fire may have been a "ritualistic killing," Fox Baltimore reports.

Sources close to to the investigation told the outlet that a bible and other materials were found near My'Royal Bennett's body after her bed was apparently set on fire.

The fire broke occurred at a two-story row home in the 4700 block of Vancouver Road around 6 p.m. on Friday, April 8. Days later, Bennett's death was ruled as a homicide.

Additionally the body of her mother, Danielle Shanae Parnell, was found nearby I-95 in Cecil County on Tuesday, April 12. Both mother and daughter were positively identified only hours apart on Thursday.

Scrolling through Parnell's Facebook page, people can find some interesting posts that could back this suspicious claim, including some posts that offer a window into Parnell's mental health. One post reads, "I did 4 yrs in the psych ward trust i know how to block dumb sh-- out."

So far no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-996-7800. Callers may remain anonymous.

