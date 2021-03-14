Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
News

Three Wounded In Separate Paterson Shootings

Jerry DeMarco
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: Paterson PD Ceasefire Unit

Bullets continued flying on the east side of Paterson over the weekend.

A 59-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, both from the city, were struck near the corner of East 18th Street and Pearl Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities confirmed.

Each got to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center for treatment in a private vehicle, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

Another walk-in victim arrived at the hospital following a drive-by shooting at the corner of East 28th Street and 8th Avenue around 1 a.m., they said.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening, Valdes and Baycora said.

They didn’t say whether they’d arrested or identified any suspects in either shooting.

