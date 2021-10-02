Three Shot After Paterson Police Nab Accused Heroin Dealer, 71, In Major Senior Housing Bust

Three people were shot Wednesday afternoon in Paterson shortly after authorities announced the arrest of an accused 71-year-old heroin dealer following a drug raid at a city senior citizens complex.

There was no immediate word on the conditions of the three victims, two of whom police found seriously wounded on Summer Street and a third on Lake Street.

One victim had been shot in the chest, another in the abdomen and the third in the leg, responders said.

The shootings followed announcements by city police about a series of major drug operations, including one that turned up 11,396 heroin folds near where the shootings occurred.

Working off a tip, Narcotics Division detectives investigated, obtained warrants and raided two apartments at the Nathan Barnert Residence, a senior public housing development on Franklin Street, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

They arrested seven people and also seized a small amount of crack and $3,039 in drug proceeds, he said.

Among those facing several charges involving having and selling the drugs near a school, a park and a senior housing project were 71-year-old Mammie Johnson.

Charged with similar counts were Stephen Williams, 49 and Freddie Mickens, 50, Speziale said.

Arrested with 8,250 heroin folds for sale were Shaniece Williams, 31, and Terrell Bellamy, 31, the director said.

All are Paterson residents, he said.

Two accused buyers – one 66 from Elmwood Park, the other 47 from Paterson – were also arrested and charged, Speziale added.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.