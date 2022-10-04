Three NJ Residents Named To Forbes List Of Richest In America

Three New Jersey residents were named to the Forbes list of the 400 richest people in America.

The nation's wealthiest citizens are worth $4 trillion — $500 billion less than last year, Forbes said. The minimum net worth required to make the list also fell for the first time since the Great Recession, by $200 million, to $2.7 billion.

The wealthiest man in the world is Elon Musk, who is worth $251 billion, and the second wealthiest is Jeff Bezos, who is worth $151 billion.

Fortunes were calculated on Sept. 2 using stock prices and exchange rates.

The New Jersey residents who made the list are:

93. Rocco Commisso, 72, of Saddle River, worth $7.7 billion, chairman and CEO of Mediacom.

126. John Overdeck, 52, of Millburn, worth $6.8 billion, co-founder and co-chairman of Two Sigma Investments, a hedge fund.

317. Peter Kellogg, 80, of Mantoloking, worth $3.5 billion, sold brokerage house Spear, Leeds & Kellogg to Goldman Sachs for $6.5 billion in cash and stock in 2000.

The same three men were also named to last year's Forbes list of richest people in America.

