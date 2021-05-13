Three Injured In Crash Outside MetLife Stadium

One driver suffered skull and facial fractures, while his passenger a had a broken leg and another driver sustained less serious injuries in a crash Thursday night on Route 3 near MetLife Stadium, responders said.

East Rutherford and Lyndhurst firefighters teamed up to extricate the driver and passenger of one of the vehicles, which struck a utility pole in the eastbound crash with another vehicle shortly after 6 p.m., East Rutherford Deputy Police Chief Phillip Taormina said.

All three taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after a medical chopper that was placed on standby was cancelled.

Two lanes of eastbound Route 3 along with the ramp to the South Service Road were expected to remain closed for some time while the wreckage was cleared and authorities investigated,

Lyndhurst police were among the mutual responders.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

******

HEROES: A trio of good Samaritans pulled a driver to safety Thursday after his ice cream truck tumbled down the Palisades above the Hudson River.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/fortlee/news/ice-cream-truck-tumbles-down-palisades-good-samaritans-rescue-driver/808906/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.