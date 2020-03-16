'This Is About Saving Lives': Bergen County Shutdown Starts Tuesday

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco in a tense press briefing Monday announced the shutdown of malls and retailers in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Bergen County Blue Laws for all businesses other than banks, grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies and law firms with ongoing trials would go into effect Tuesday at 11 p.m., Tedesco said.

The executive order -- the second enacted since Friday -- puts a stop to "worldly employment and businesses" until further notice, except for drug and food manufacturers.

"This is about saving lives," Tedesco said. "If you want to put money over someone's life then shame on you.

"If I don't do something now, more people are gonna die."

With schools across the state closed indefinitely, the Bergen County order mandates the shutdown of malls and gyms, and bans groups of more than four people -- not including families -- from public outings, until further notice.

No more than 50 people are allowed in supermarkets at a time, said Tedesco, noting officials are still working on a system for that.

Wholesale stores such as BJ's and Costco can only sell items sold in supermarkets, in a move modeled after Bergen County Blue Laws -- something residents are already familiar with.

Parks remain open for passive recreation, but no organized activity will be allowed.

Gas stations will remain open as long as they adhere to guidelines put forth by the CDC, and auto repair shops may remain open as long as they're attached to gas stations, the county executive said.

"The restrictions I'm putting in place are to protect you, the people of Bergen County," Tedesco said. "The people that visit here, the people that work here."

The state's first drive-thru coronavirus testing facility was expected to open at Bergen County Community College by Friday. Tedesco asked all health professionals who are interested in volunteering to email bcvolunteer@co.bergen.nj.us .

County government offices will close to the public Tuesday morning but operations will continue.

The executive order also mandates the following:

All construction activities will cease and all offices, malls, dance facilities, dental offices (other than for emergencies) will close immediately

No utility road work or road opening permits unless emergency situation

No utility meter readers that need to go into building

No roadway solicitation for charitable or other reasons even if previously granted a permit

Golf can remain open solely for golfers to walk. All clubhouses, restaurants, etc. related to golf course must close.

