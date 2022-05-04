This COVID Variant Is Dominant Strain In NJ

The subvariant of the Omicron strain is the most dominant in New Jersey, and it is already the most prevalent strain in the US.

The so-called "Stealth Omicron" strain was found in more than 70 percent of all sampled cases in New Jersey between March 13 and March 19, according to the state health department.

From Feb. 6 to Feb. 12, the BA.2 subvariant was found in only 7 percent of the cases examined, the health department said.

It is unlikely that the latest variant will result in another wave of cases or lockdowns, NJ Advance Media says citing health officials.

The BA.2 subvariant has a faster rate of transmission than BA.1, the original Omicron strain, experts say, but it's not believed to cause more severe illness.

